* Shilling's support seen at 85.20 against dollar * East African Breweries drags shares lower (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 27 The Kenyan shilling tumbled 0.8 percent to an eight-week low on Monday as importers from the oil and manufacturing industries bought dollars to meet their end-of-month commitments. The currency of east Africa's biggest economy weakened to 84.95/85.15 per dollar by the 1300 GMT closer, a level it last touched on April 2, when it hit 85.45/65. "We saw some dollar demand from the oil and manufacturing sectors last week and there seems to be a continuation (today)," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "Most of this move is on end-month demand, after this the shilling may recover." Traders said technical charts showed the shilling supported at 85.20. Bank of Africa said in a daily note that it expected the shilling to remain under pressure this week, weighed down by importers buying dollars. The shilling fell 0.7 percent last week on the back of energy sector demand for the U.S. currency. It has risen 1.7 percent so far this year. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 share index fell 0.3 percent to 4,953.03 points, dragged lower by East African Breweries. The most capitalised stock on the bourse, it accounted for more than half the day's traded volumes, and fell 2.3 percent to 379 shillings as it continued to correct from an overbought position last week. "Sustained profit-taking on EABL (East African Breweries) has pushed it lower. Trading on the counter is largely foreign," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. On the debt market, government bonds worth 2.4 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.7 billion shillings on Friday (Editing by Catherine Evans)