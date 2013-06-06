* Main share index rises for first time this week * Shilling hovers around 85 per dollar * T-bill sale oversubscribed (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 6 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday as foreigners sold dollars to invest in local shares, nudging the main equities index higher for the first time in four sessions. There was also strong demand at a T-bill sale and the shilling was posted at 84.80/85.00 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, 0.3 percent stronger that Wednesday's close of 85.10/20. "We've seen increased (dollar) inflows from offshore looking to invest into local assets," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Kenya's main NSE-20 share index has gained 20 percent so far this year as investors target emerging economies for higher yields. A peaceful presidential vote in March also lifted sentiment. The bourse closed up 0.1 percent at 4,984.33 points. "Demand was primarily from foreign investors while supply was mixed," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity distributor, gained 1.8 percent to close at 16.95 shillings per share, while tea and coffee producer Sasini rose 2.9 percent to 14.35 shillings a share. The weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell sharply to 6.72 percent in an oversubscribed primary sale from 7.57 percent. In the secondary market, bonds worth 7.7 billion shillings were traded, up from 4.5 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough/Ruth Pitchford)