By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, June 19 Kenyan shares halted an
eight-session slide and the shilling rose after the government
allayed concerns that plans to re-introduce a tax on capital
gains would dull the appeal of equities and other asset classes.
The main NSE-20 share index rose 0.1 percent on
Wednesday to 4,705.19 points, having fallen 5.9 percent since
June 6 as concern mounted that a proposed capital gain tax would
damage the economy.
The stock market recovery helped the shilling firm for the
first time since June 6.
Kenya played down concerns over the tax, saying it was too
early to say what asset classes will be targeted in a measure
aimed at compelling the rich to fund development.
"Investors are re-entering the market at reduced prices,"
said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank
"Assurance from the National Treasury that it will not be so
fast to drop the gavel on the stock market on capital gains has
also boosted sentiment."
Kenya Commercial Bank, the largest bank by assets,
gained 4.1 percent to 37.75 shillings per share, while Equity
Bank, the country's largest by customers, rose 2.4
percent to 32.25 shillings.
In the foreign exchange market, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.50/70 per dollar, up 0.2 percent from
Tuesday's close of 85.65/85.
In the debt market yields on the 182- and 364-day Treasury
bills fell at an under subscribed primary auction on Wednesday.
In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 2.8 billion
shillings ($32.7 million) were traded, down from 3.2 billion
shillings on Tuesday.
