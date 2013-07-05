* Importers buy dollars expecting further gains * Markets see central bank holding key rate * Shares bought on hopes of strong first-half earnings (Updates shilling, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 5 The Kenyan shilling hit a four-month low on Friday as nervous importers bought dollars, betting that the U.S. currency could strengthen further, and shares edged up for a third straight session. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/70 per dollar, a level last reached on March 11 and 0.4 percent weaker than Thursday's close of 86.20/30. The dollar jumped to near a three-year high against other major currencies on Friday after a strong rise in U.S. payrolls in June raised expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon start curtailing its monetary stimulus. "We've seen some panicky dollar buying by importers. They are not sure where it (dollar gaining) is going to stop," said a trader at one commercial bank. Traders said that liquidity was becoming tighter in a local market that widely expects the central bank to hold its key lending rate at 8.5 percent at Tuesday's monetary policy meeting. On the overnight borrowing market, the weighted average interbank lending rate rose for the eighth straight session to 9.2704 percent from 8.9648 percent previously. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index added 0.2 percent to 4,585.42 points. Traders said they expected the index to rise in the coming session on the back of increased demand as investors bought stocks of companies they expect to release good half-year results. "Support has increased across the market as investors book positions ahead of the interim reporting period," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. In the debt market, securities worth 2.3 billion shillings were traded, down from 3.6 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)