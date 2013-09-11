(Recasts with shares)
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Sept 11 eKenyan shares inched higher on
Wednesday to continue their winning streak for the sixth session
in a row, helped by foreign investors looking to enter a rising
market, while the shilling was steady against the dollar.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.1 percent
to 4727.66 points, sustaining a recovery following two weeks of
falls when investors booked profits on companies' half-year
earnings.
"Foreign investors are taking advantage of the current
stable prices in the market right now," said Ronald Lugalia, an
analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Lugalia said foreign investors accounted for most of the
buyers on the market even though trading was roughly split
between local and international participants.
"Markets had been correcting ... so it makes sense (for
foreign investors) to make an entry into the market," Lugalia
added.
Kenyan shares have rallied since the central bank held key
interest rates at 8.5 percent last week, with most of the
foreign investor interest centred around large cap stocks.
Barclays Kenya shares rose 1.5 percent to close at
17 shillings, though the bourse's two most capitalised stocks,
Safaricom and East African Breweries,
retreated 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent after several positive
days.
In foreign exchange, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
87.55/65 at the 1300 GMT market close, marginally weaker from
Tuesday's close of 87.50/60 to the dollar.
The shilling has moved little since the central bank kept
rates on hold last Tuesday.
However, the bank has been mopping up excess liquidity in
the market all week and on Wednesday it absorbed another 2
billion Kenyan shillings ($23 million) using repurchase
agreements (repos).
Traders say the bank appears to be trying to pull the
overnight interbank lending rate closer to the main central bank
rate of 8.5 percent.
A higher overnight lending rate effectively makes it more
expensive for institutions to hold dollars, pushing up demand
for the shilling.
The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell
to 10.089 percent at an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday from
10.460 percent at last week's auction. The yield on the 364-day
paper also declined to 10.756 percent from 11.402
percent last week.
In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 2 billion
shillings was traded, down from 2.8 billion on Tuesday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
,................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Additional Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James
Macharia)