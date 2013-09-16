* Main share index down on profit taking * Foreign exchange traders watching U.S. Fed Reserve (Adds stocks, markets close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Sept 16 The Kenyan shilling was a touch firmer on Monday, with traders awaiting a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week which is seen scaling back a stimulus that has boosted riskier assets. Meanwhile, shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index snapped an eight-session winning streak to close down 0.82 percent at 4,710.36. Equity traders said investors were booking profit on bluechips. "People have been on the net sell-off, (they're) taking profit at the moment. I think the market is correcting itself," said an analyst at one brokerage. East African Breweries shed 0.3 percent to close at 298 shillings per share after rising by a similar margin earlier in the session. On the foreign exchange market, at close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.50/60 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 87.55/65. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the 87.30 to 87.70 range in coming days. "I think we probably could see further strengthening in the days ahead," said Peter Mutuku, head of corporate trading at Bank of Africa Kenya. The shilling has been supported by the central bank's moves to drain liquidity, taking shillings out the market for the eighth straight session on Monday. Traders said the shilling's direction may turn on how much the Fed cuts its monthly asset purchases, which have resulted in billions of dollars of cheap money flow into emerging markets. The shilling is 1.7 percent weaker against the dollar in the year to date. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.05 billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.38 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)