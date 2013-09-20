* Safaricom hits new all-time high mid-session * Shilling seen targeting 87, but not breaching it (Recasts with stocks, adds market close) By Richard Lough NAIROBI, Sept 20 Kenyan shares hit a three-week high on Friday as local investors who had been supplying liquidity this week sat tight in the face of strong offshore demand, pushing prices higher, traders said. Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 Share Index climbed for a fourth straight session, adding 0.1 percent in the day to close at 4751.82 points. Safaricom and banks led the winners. Safaricom, east Africa's biggest telecoms firm and frequently Kenya's most traded stock, struck an all-time high of 8.70 shillings during the session before falling back. It ended the day up 1.8 percent at 8.50 shillings. Standard Chartered Bank Kenya rose 1.4 percent to end trading at 299 shillings per share, while Equity Bank gained 0.7 percent to close at 33.75 shillings. "Foreign investors came in strongly," said Ian Gachichio, research analyst at Kestrel Capital. "Local investors who have been supplying liquidity in the market this week generally held off." "They've seen prices come up, so they're waiting to lock in the best prices. That led prices up and foreign investors had to pay up." Offshore appetite for Kenyan stocks had intensified since the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision on Wednesday to delay winding down its stimulus programme, brokers said. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed trading up 0.1 percent at 87.25/35 and currency traders said the local currency may struggle to strengthen beyond 87 to the dollar. "The 87 level is a realistic target, but breaching it is another story," said Peter Mutuku, head of corporate trading at Bank of Africa Kenya, adding that dollar demand was seen picking up towards the end of the month. Strong foreign investor demand for a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 20 billion shillings on sale next week was expected to support the shilling, traders said. "I do see inflows coming in ... for the IFB (infrastructure bond)," said Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)