* Shilling seen supported by tight liquidity * Tight liquidity sends interbank rates higher * Main share index falls 0.3 percent (Adds forex and stocks close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 25 Dollar buying by importers weakened the Kenyan shilling slightly on Friday, but traders said it was likely to be supported within a narrow range in coming days by a squeeze on liquidity. The shilling was posted at 84.80/85.00 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, against Thursday's close of 84.70/80. "We've seen some interbank guys buying (dollars) on the back of customer demand," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "(But) as long as there is tightness in the money markets, the shilling will play back and forth in this range." The currency has been trapped in the 84.50-85.00 range this week as tight liquidity on money markets makes it expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions. Heavy demand for Kenyan government debt as well as equities from offshore and local investors this month has drained shillings from the market. Payment of annual bonuses to tea farmers this week has also increased the tightness. On the money market, the overnight weighted average interbank rate rose to 11.3151 percent on Thursday from 11.1706 percent on Wednesday, having risen gradually from 6.9383 on Sept. 17. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main index fell 0.3 percent to 4,935.91 points. East Africa Breweries, one of the most traded stocks, shed 1.6 percent to 314 shillings, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the largest bank by assets, fell 1.5 percent to 48.75 shillings. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 990 million shillings was traded, down from 1.62 billion on Thursday. (Editing by George Obulutsa)