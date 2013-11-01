* Shilling seen weaker before rate decision * Traders expect shilling liquidity to increase * Small capitalised firms support shares (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 1 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday on the back of demand for dollars from energy sector importers, while shares finished steady supported by small-cap companies. The shilling was posted at 85.40/60 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, compared to Thursday's close of 85.20/40. "We've seen quite a bit of interest from the energy sector," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, referring to the dollar purchases. "With the inflation figures and liquidity slowly coming back into the market we see the shilling coming under pressure." The shilling was pressured in the previous session by an unexpected deceleration of inflation in October, seen as reducing the chances of the central bank raising rates at a policy meeting set for Nov. 6. Traders said they expected the central bank to renew a reverse repo it used to inject 16 billion shilling ($187.5 million) into the market on Monday. In stocks, the main share index that tracks large capitalised firms on the bourse dipped 0.1 percent to 4,989.97 points, while the All Share Index gained 0.5 percent to 133.87 points. Shares in investment firm Centum jumped 6.5 percent to 32.75 shillings each, while east Africa's biggest telecoms firm and the most traded stock on the bourse, Safaricom rose 1.1 percent to 9.55 shillings. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.4 billion shillings ($16.4 million) was traded, down from 4.5 billion on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data ECI&AFR ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)