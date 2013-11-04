* Equity Bank falls after slower rise in 9-month earnings * Safaricom hits new high on good earnings expectations * Shilling steady before rate meeting, may lose ground (Recasts with stocks, adds shilling's close) By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Nov 4 Kenya's main share index fell on Monday, dragged lower by Equity Bank after it posted a lower-than-expected rise in its nine-month earnings. Official data from the Nairobi Securities Exchange showed the benchmark index dropped 0.5 percent to 4,964.42 points, while the shilling currency was little changed from Friday. Shares in Equity Bank, Kenya's largest bank by customers, closed down 2.8 percent at 34.75 shillings after the lender said pre-tax profit for the first nine months edged up 7 percent and was curbed by higher operating expenses. "Some speculative investors decided to sell (Equity shares) heavily on that information. Their non-performing loans grew faster than expected," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at AIB Capital. Shares in east Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom rose 1.6 percent to 9.70 shillings as investors bet it would post higher half-year earnings on Tuesday. The stock touched a new all-time high of 9.90 during the session. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling held at 85.40/60 to the dollar, unchanged from Friday's close. Traders said the shilling could come under pressure because the central bank is expected to keep its key lending rate on hold at a meeting on Nov. 5 after year-on-year inflation slowed in October to 7.76 percent from 8.29 percent the previous month. The central bank held its lending rate at 8.5 percent at its last meeting in September, saying inflation was within an acceptable margin of its medium-term target. Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said the shilling may also suffer from the fact that energy firms are seeking dollars to pay for imports. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Gareth Jones)