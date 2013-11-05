NAIROBI, Nov 5 The Kenyan shilling firmed
early on Tuesday due to tighter liquidity on the money market as
investors waited for the outcome of a central bank interest
rate-setting meeting.
At 0829 GMT, the shilling traded at 85.25/45 per dollar
from Monday's close of 85.40/60.
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa, said liquidity had tightened after the central bank
failed to renew a reverse repo worth 16 billion shilling sold
last week.
Tighter liquidity in the money markets pushed the overnight
interbank lending rates up to 11.8354 percent on Monday, from
11.7116 percent on Friday.
"With these elevated interest rate it's hard for banks to
hold dollars," Kinuthia said.
The bank said it would stay out of the market on Tuesday
.
Traders said they widely expected the central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave its benchmark lending
rate on hold at 8.50 percent later on Tuesday after
year-on-year inflation slowed in October to 7.76 percent from
8.29 percent the previous month.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
.................................Local contributors
......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
.................Central bank open market operations
........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ...............Daily interbank lending rate
............................Kenya Bond pricing
.................Real time Africa economic data
ECI&AFR ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)