NAIROBI, Nov 7 Tightening supply on Kenya's money markets supported the shilling on Thursday, with traders expecting the currency to firm slightly in coming sessions. By 0732 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.30/40 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 85.25/45. "The market is very tight. The bias is for the shilling to strengthen if the central bank stays out of the money market," said Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank. The central bank injected 7 billion shillings ($82 million) into the money markets the previous day, using reverse repos, at a weighted average rate of 11.855 percent, but traders said it did little to ease liquidity. They said annual tea bonus payments over the last two weeks had concentrated shilling supply at a few commercial banks, pushing interest rates on the interbank market higher. The weighted average interbank rate rose for the third straight session to 12.3635 percent on Wednesday from 12.0688 percent on Tuesday. "There is very little (dollar) buying pressure ...due to lack of liquidity. The shilling could easily touch 85.00," said a trader at one commercial bank. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Toby Chopra)