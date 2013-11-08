* NSE-20 share index within striking distance of year high * Currency traders look to central bank for direction (Adds shares, market close) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Nov 8 The benchmark Kenyan share index inched up on Friday as national carrier Kenya Airways extended a run of strong gains, while the shilling was little changed. The index of top 20 firms added 1.40 points to close at 5,019.18 points, within striking distance of its high for this year of 5,030.91 points hit in April. Kenya Airways rose nearly 5 percent to 12.95 shillings, taking its gains for the week to 23 percent since unveiling its first Boeing 777-300ER on Monday. The plane will enable it to operate direct flights on the fast-growing route to China. National Bank of Kenya rose 4.9 percent to 21.50 shillings after a 119 percent jump in nine-month pretax profit. "We are beginning to see the management changes start to pay off," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities. The bank hired a Standard Chartered veteran, Munir Ahmed, as CEO to turn it around after years of sluggish performance. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 85.50/70 to the dollar, barely moved from the previous day's 85.55/65, as interbank rates continued higher, with the overnight rate rising to 12.7006 percent from 12.3635 percent. The jump prompted the central bank to inject 8 billion shillings through reverse repurchase agreements (repo) at a weighted of 12.948 percent. "The direction on dollar/shilling will be determined entirely by (the central bank's) directions or moves in the market," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at KCB Bank. The shilling has risen 0.76 percent against the dollar this year. In the debt market, bonds worth 9.9 billion shillings were traded during the week from 14 billion shillings worth of bonds the previous week, the Nairobi Securities Exchange said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough, John Stonestreet)