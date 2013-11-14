* Shilling bounces back on tea, service sector inflows * Foreign investors target Safaricom (Adds stocks, bonds, market close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Nov 14 Importers' dollar demand weakened the Kenyan shilling on Thursday before greenback inflows from the tea and service sectors helped the local currency claw back losses, traders said. At the 1300 GMT close of trading, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.30/50, barely moved from Wednesday's close of 86.35/45. It fell as low as 86.50/70 mid session. "(It was due to) panic buying by importers in the morning, not any particular sector, but we have seen good flows from the service sector, the agriculture sector," said a senior trader at one commercial bank. The shilling has shed 1 percent since Nov. 7 when the central bank first injected liquidity into the money market to ease a squeeze on the shilling. The tight supply of shillings had sent overnight lending rates surging into double digits. The rate sunk to 10.4167 percent on Wednesday from 11.8444 percent in the previous session, making it cheaper for banks to cover their short dollar positions. "If it convincingly breaches the 86.50 level and we end the week below that, it could weaken towards 87.00," said Ignatius Chicha, treasurer at Citibank Kenya. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index crept up 3.94 points to end at 5,030.76, leaving it hovering around a level last hit in July 2008. Helping push the index up were shares in telecoms operator Safaricom, which closed up 0.5 percent at 9.85 shillings. It touched 9.95 shillings earlier in the session. "Foreign appetite on that counter is still strong. All the fundamentals on that counter and growth options are still positive and strong," said Ronald Lugalia, analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Safaricom, which is typically the most traded on the stock exchange, posted a 38 percent rise in profit before tax for the first half of its financial year to September of 15.9 billion shillings ($185.86 million). On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.12 billion shillings were traded, up slight from 1.10 billion shillings on Wednesday. At a primary sale on Thursday, the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bill edged lower to 9.979 percent from 9.999 percent last week. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Addtional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)