(Adds closing prices, details)
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI Nov 19 The Kenyan shilling
firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors bought the
local currency ahead of a Treasury bond auction this week, while
shares retreated from a five-year high.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 86.25/35 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's
closing level of 85.45/55. The shilling has been largely stable
over the past year.
"Liquidity was quite tight today so (market players) didn't
have cash to fund their dollar positions," said Sheikh Mehran, a
senior trader at KCB Bank. "People were buying shillings to fund
the bond positions."
The central bank will auction up to 10 billion shillings
($116 million) worth of five-year bonds on Wednesday.
Overnight rates on the shilling dropped to 9.4041 percent on
Monday from 13.30 percent a week ago, aided partly by a central
bank move to inject liquidity using reverse repurchase
agreements.
Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share index, which is up
about 23 percent this year, retreated from a five-year high
reached on Monday, dipping 0.1 percent to 5,052.63.
Rapid economic growth and bright prospects for company
earnings in several east African countries have drawn more
investors into Kenyan stocks in recent weeks.
Shares of the country's biggest telecoms firm, Safaricom
, which is also the stock market's biggest company by
market capitalisation, inched 0.5 percent higher with 8 million
shares changing hands, roughly a third of the entire market
volume.
In the debt market, bonds worth 389 million shillings were
traded, down from 401 million shillings worth of debt traded in
Friday's session.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
,................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Edmund
Blair and Susan Fenton)