* Shilling weakens on importer dollar demand * Safaricom shares lift the bourse again (Adds closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Nov 26 Importer demand for dollars weakened the Kenyan shilling below 86.70 on Tuesday, previously seen by traders as a key support level for the local currency and pointing to further losses. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.80/87.00 per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 86.65/75. "The proverbial end-month demand (for dollars) has kicked in. Liquidity in the money market is fair, so funding is not an issue," said Chris Muiga, a trader at National Bank. "We may see continued weakening of the shilling." The weighted average interest rate on the overnight interbank market slid to 10.4150 percent on Monday from 10.5727 percent in the previous session last Friday. Traders said the central bank might intervene in the market to curb any further depreciation of the currency, if the weakening posed a challenge to its monetary policy stance. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose for the fourth straight session, inching up 0.35 percent to close at 5,085.83 points, a level last touched in July 2008. Telecoms operator Safaricom rose by half a percentage point to 11.00 shillings per share, driving the market higher. Its shares were the most traded, accounting for close to two thirds of the day's traded volume. Market participants attributed the gains to continued investor enthusiasm after the firm raised it free cash flow forecast for this year. "We are starting to look at it more as a dividend stock. Previously telecoms have been primarily growth companies retaining quite a bit of their cash," said Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. He said Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, had diversified the risks associated with telecoms by leaning heavily on its mobile money businesses, which account for close to 20 percent of revenue. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.71 billion shillings were traded, up from a volume of 865.3 million shillings in Monday's session.