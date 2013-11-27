* Investors shift attention to small caps * Shilling falls to near two-month low (Adds closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Nov 27 The Kenyan shilling eased against the dollar on Wednesday, hurt by demand from importers, while shares chalked up more gains as investors shifted to stocks that have underperformed. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.00/10 against the dollar, close to a two-month low and weaker than Tuesday's close of 86.80/87.00. During the early part of the session, it touched an intraday low of 87.10, just off the 87.20 which it last hit on Sept. 27. Traders said the shilling's next move will be driven by importer appetite for the greenback but some warned the central bank could intervene to stem the weakening. "The shilling remains under pressure because we are still seeing demand (for dollars), especially with a lot of the corporations looking to do a lot of their buying between now and mid-December," said Peter Mutuku, head of corporate dealing at Bank of Africa. The shilling weakened past its key support level of 86.50 to the dollar last week, hit by the surge in dollar demand which was also accompanied by improved liquidity in money markets. This makes it slightly cheaper for banks to hold dollars. However, traders said the shilling could receive support from the central bank if it chooses to pump dollars into the market to shield it from further weakening. One senior trader who asked not be named said the central bank had made a round of calls to banks in the previous session to check why the shilling was weakening, an indication that they were willing to intervene if need be. Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages showed the shilling was expected to remain on a weakening path in the near term. At the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index added 0.79 percent to close at 5125.24 points, a new 5 year and 5 months high, as investors turned their attention to firms that have underperformed the big caps. "Most investors are looking at counters that have been sort of undervalued," said Maureen Kirigwa, a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. She cited National Bank of Kenya, which rose by more than 5 percent to close at 28.00 shillings. The bank's shares have lagged the performance of its peers like KCB Bank this year by far. Telecoms operator Safaricom, which has been driving up the market in recent sessions, was flat at 11.00 shillings. In the debt market, bonds worth 725 million shillings were traded during the session, down from 1.71 billion shillings in the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)