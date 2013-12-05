* Profit-taking sends main share index down * Safaricom, bourse's most traded, ends 3.7 pct lower * Shilling inches down due to demand for dollars (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Dec 5 Kenya's main share index closed down for the second straight day on Thursday, weighed on by investors booking profits after a 22 percent rally this year, while the shilling edged down. The NSE-20 Share Index lost 0.7 percent to finish the day at 5,005.45 points. Market participants said blue chips like Equity Bank, KCB Bank and Safaricom , which gained strongly during the rally, were the main focus of the profit-taking bout. "Demand has waned somehow," Ian Gachichio, research analyst at Kestrel Capital, said. KCB lost 1 percent to close at 45.50 shillings per share while Equity Bank shaved off 0.7 percent to end at 34.00 shillings per share. Telecoms firm Safaricom closed 3.7 percent lower at 10.35 shillings per share. In the currency market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/60 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, from Wednesday's close of 86.45/55. "Today we are getting (dollar) orders from importers coming in to take advantage of what they perceive as attractive rates," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. Traders said the shilling, which is 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar in the year to date, is likely to trade in the 86.00 to 87.00 range in coming days. On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 903.4 million shillings were traded, down from 1.8 billion shillings worth of bonds traded on Wednesday. During the primary sale of Treasury bills held on Thursday, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills fell to 9.631 percent from 9.760 percent last week, the central bank said. ..........................Shilling spot rates ....................Shilling forward rates ......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ..............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ..........................African economic news ................................NSE-20 Share Index ................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index ......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Duncan Miriri)