* Main share index up, lifted by bank stocks * Shilling set to get boost from foreign investors buying bonds (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Jan 20 The Kenyan shilling edged up on Monday and could strengthen further this week on tightening liquidity in the money markets, while the main share index also rose slightly. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.75/85 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, compared with Friday's close of 85.80/90. It hit an intraday high of 85.65/75 during the session. "We are seeing a slightly stronger shilling today. I suppose it's because we expect a bit of shortage in liquidity this morning mostly because of VAT payments. That will give some momentary strength to the shilling," Nahashon Mungai, trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said. Tighter shilling liquidity makes it relatively more expensive to hold on to long dollar positions, which helps the shilling strengthen. Traders said the shilling is also expected to get a boost from foreign investors buying government securities. "Good dollar inflows from offshore investors looking to buy government debt papers is expected to help the shilling remain well supported ..." Bank of Africa said in its daily market report. The shilling is 0.9 percent stronger against the dollar so far in 2014. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index added 4.55 points, or 0.1 percent to close at 5,023.12 points. Stock analysts said the index was pushed higher by banking stocks, with investors buying in anticipation of improved full-year profits. "Generally all the banks were up in today's session, ahead of the results. That has been the case for the last couple of sessions," said Kuria Kamau, analyst at Kestrel Capital. National Bank rose 4.4 percent to close at 35.75 shillings a share after surging 8 percent to 37.00 shillings in earlier trade, while Barclays Bank Kenya ended the session 1.4 percent higher at 17.55 shillings a share. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 3.29 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.53 billion shillings worth of bonds traded in the last session. (Editing by Pravin Char)