* Improving liquidity could weigh on the shilling * Safaricom shares fall by 0.84 percent (Adds shares, closing rate) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Feb 10 The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly against the dollar on Monday while shares finished lower as foreign investors stayed on the sidelines, traders said. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.15/25 per dollar, slightly weaker on Friday's closing rate of 86.00/10. Market participants said the currency could weaken more due to tumbling overnight lending rates that would make it slightly cheaper for banks to hold long dollar positions. "With liquidity improving on the money markets side, we could see the shilling come under pressure," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The overnight rate on the interbank borrowing market dropped to 10.4298 percent on Friday from 11.1740 percent on Thursday. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index lost 0.28 percent to close at 4818.28 points, weighed on by reduced demand for shares during the session. "We have seen reduced participation by foreign investors," said Lynette Muriungi, a research analyst at Kestrel Capital. The sluggish demand sent shares in telecoms operator Safaricom, hugely popular with foreign investors over the past year, down by almost a percentage point to close at 11.85 shillings a share. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.27 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.05 billion shillings worth of securities traded in Friday's session. (Editing by Toby Chopra)