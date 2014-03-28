* Shilling seen stuck in a tight band
* Shares broadly flat during the week
(Adds closing rate, shares)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, March 28 The Kenyan shilling was
stuck in a rut against the dollar on Friday and traders said it
would remain in a tight range, while shares were broadly stable.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 86.40/50 per dollar, unchanged from the previous
day's close. Traders said it would trade in a range of
86.40-86.80 in the days ahead.
"The flows are well matched and we have not been able to
break out of that and we have not had market-moving news," said
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The central bank, which has been mopping up liquidity this
month after overnight borrowing rates tumbled, took out 9.9
billion shillings ($114.44 million) in repurchase agreements at
a weighted average interest rate of 8.226 percent.
It had sought to mop up 11 billion shillings but it only
received bids worth 9.9 billion in seven-day repo.
On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
edged up on the day by a quarter of a percentage point
to close at 4972.45 points, driven by gains in banks.
CFC Stanbic Holdings and Co-operative Bank
were among the top gainers. The index was however
barely moved for the week, inching up 0.01 percent.
Traders said the market was little changed after investors
rebalanced their books at the end of the first quarter.
"Most trading was driven by the closing of quarter issues
(rebalancing of investors' books)," said Eva Njuguna, chief
dealer at Sterling Investment Bank.
In the debt market, bonds worth 807 million shillings were
traded, down from a volume of 2.17 billion shillings the
previous day.
(Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)