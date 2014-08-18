NAIROBI Aug 18 The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Monday but was seen vulnerable if the tight money
market conditions ease up, traders said.
At 0705 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
88.05/88.15 to the dollar, unchanged from its closing level on
Friday.
The shilling has been supported by tighter conditions on the
interbank market, where the weighted average lending rate rose
to 11.9492 percent on Friday from about 7.5 percent in mid-July.
Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene said the
shilling looks vulnerable as the currency had been weakening
over the past two weeks even though liquidity has tightened.
"That tells you that if money market conditions improve, and
the rates come down, then the shilling should come under
pressure," he said.
Anene added that the central bank may once again intervene
if the shilling continues weakening.
Traders forecast the shilling was likely reach 88.30 once
liquidity eased.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
,................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic)