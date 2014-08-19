(Refiles to restore dropped words in penultimate paragraph.)
NAIROBI Aug 19 The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Tuesday, hurt by dollar demand from the oil and
telecommunication sectors, as traders watched to see if the
central bank would intervene to stop the currency's
depreciation.
At 0730 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
88.25/88.35 to the dollar, slightly down from Monday's close of
88.20/30.
The shilling, down about 2.3 percent against the dollar this
year, has been weakening over the past few weeks, even though
liquidity has tightened. Traders are now looking to see whether
the central bank will intervene to prop up the local currency.
"The last time we traded at 82.25/35 levels, the central
bank came in and intervened. So the question is will they
intervene considering the slow pace of depreciation," said one
trader a commercial bank in Nairobi.
He said oil and telecommunications companies were adjusting
to a weaker shilling and coming in to buy dollars instead of
waiting to see if the local currency would firm.
The weighted average lending rate on the interbank market
rose to 12.1919 percent on Monday from about 7.5 percent in
mid-July. Traders forecast the shilling was likely to reach
88.50 once the liquidity crunch eased.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
,................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Larry King)