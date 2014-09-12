* Shilling seen under pressure barring central bank action
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Sept 12 The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Friday, but traders said there was still some pressure
from increased importer dollar demand and lower inflows from
tourism and tea exports, while stocks closed higher.
At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 88.80/90 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's
close of 88.75/85.
Traders said there were little dollar inflows from the tea
and tourism sectors - leading foreign exchange earners - to meet
increased demand from importers.
Traders said the shilling could still weaken barring any
action by the central bank.
Robert Gatobu, trader at Bank of Africa, said: "It's been
relatively stable. To me I think the pressure is there. Demand
for dollars. But that demand is being countered by CBK's mopping
up of liquidity, which in my view I don't think is sustainable."
"If they just continue mopping up without selling dollars
into the market, there is a high chance of us breaking 89.00."
On Friday, the bank mopped up 2.65 billion shillings from
the money market in excess liquidity. It had sought to absorb 10
billion shillings.
In late August, the central bank sold dollars into the
market after the shilling hit 88.80/90, which at the time was
its lowest level since December 2011.
Traders said they forecast the shilling, which has lost 2.4
percent against the dollar so far this year, to trade in the
88.60 to 89.10 range in coming days.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was up 8.29 points to close at 5,169.50 points.
Among the companies whose share prices rose was Equity Bank,
which is in the process of rolling out a mobile virtual network
operator (MVNO) service to expand in the fast-growing
cellphone-based financial services market.
Equity was up 3.6 percent to close at 50.50
shillings a share.
"I would attribute that to the assurance of MVNO kicking
off, and assurance that it really it's not just hot air,"
Virginia Wairimu, research analyst at Suntra Investment Bank,
said.
Also rising were shares in Nairobi Securities Exchange
, which listed at 9.50 shillings earlier in the week and
immediately rallied due to high demand for its scarce shares.
It was up 9.7 percent from Thursday's close to end at an
all-time high of 21.50 shillings a share.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 899.6
million shillings were traded, up from 802.2 million shillings
traded on Thursday.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan and
Alison Williams)