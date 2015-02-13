* Shilling trades range-bound * East African Breweries up for fifth day (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) NAIROBI, Feb 13 Kenya's main share index was up for a fifth straight day buoyed again by rising profits at beer maker East African Breweries. The shilling was steady. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's NSE-20 Share Index was up 6.22 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 5,340.08 points. East African Breweries Limited rose for a fifth consecutive day. The rally on the stock started early this week on anticipation that its first-half profits would be solid, and continued after the beer maker reported a 12 percent rise in pretax profit for the six months to end-December on Thursday. "Outlook for 2015 is quite positive and added to the liquidity it offers, we are likely to see more demand on the stock," Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, said. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 91.50/60 to the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. Traders said dollar inflows into Treasury bond sales next week would offer support to the shilling. "I don't see any significant drivers between now and early next week," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Traders said the shilling was forecast to trade in the 91.25 and 91.75 against range in the coming days. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.56 billion shillings ($17 million) were traded, up from 915 million shillings a day earlier ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)