* Shares in Kenya's sole power supplier rise * Shilling seen supported by upcoming bond sale (Adds closing market prices) NAIROBI, Feb 16 Kenya's main share index rose for a sixth straight session, with the country's sole electricity supplier Kenya Power in demand with investors betting on its growth prospects. The shilling was flat. Shares in Kenya Power rose 3.75 percent, climbing to 16.65 shillings. Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, said investors were attracted by the long-term prospects for the company at a time when its operating costs are falling and the price of Kenya's electricity is declining. "With electricity (costs) coming down, they will be able to connect more customers," Achieng said. Shares Kenya's main electricity generator KenGen also increased, rising by 2 percent to close at 10.20 shillings. KenGen earlier today said a sharp rise in geothermal power production has reduced electricity costs for consumers and cut Kenya's reliance on costly diesel generators. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's NSE-20 Share Index rose 17.61 points or 0.33 percent to close at 5,357.69 points. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed trade at 91.50/91.60 to the dollar, unchanged from Friday's close. "It was one of those flat days," said Chris Muiga, trader at National Bank. Muiga added that the shilling may receive some support from an upcoming bond auction. Off-shore dollars inflows are expected ahead of the sale on Wednesday of a new two-year and re-opened 10-year Treasury bonds worth a total 25 billion shillings ($273.07 million). On the secondary market, government bonds worth 725 million shillings ($7.92 million) were traded, down from 1.56 billion shillings on Friday. ($1 = 91.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)