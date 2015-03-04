NAIROBI, March 4 Kenya's shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday after banks sold dollars to unwind their long dollar positions in the face of scant demand for the U.S. currency so far this week. At 0830 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.10/20 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 91.25/35. Chris Muiga, trader at National Bank, said the shilling gained when interbank players bought shillings at a time of low demand for the U.S. currency. "There is not much traditional (dollar) demand, it's much lower than normal," said Muiga. The shilling has in the past week also received support from regular liquidity mop ups by the central bank. On Tuesday the central bank mopped up 10.73 billion shillings from the money markets, which lent support to the shilling by making it costlier to hold dollars. Traders say the shilling is expected to traded between 91.20 to 91.75 in coming days. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)