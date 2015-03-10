(Adds closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, March 10 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday after oil importers bought dollars, while the benchmark share index fell for the sixth consecutive session. The shilling closed at 91.60/70 to the dollar, down from Monday's close of 91.40/50. Chris Muiga, a trader at National Bank, said the local currency was seen trading between 91.20/30 to 91.65/75 to the dollar in the coming days. Other traders said the shilling could buckle under the pressure of a stronger dollar, but recover thereafter. "For now, it could remain under pressure in line with the global trends. But ultimately we expect it to recover," said a trader at another commercial bank. On the stock market, the NSE-20 share index index lost 3.00 points or 0.06 percent to close at 5,368.69 points. Traders said the slight decline was a sign that investors were nearly done booking gains, which has caused the market to stumble after the key index rose to a six-year high last month. "It is a classic bull market pattern where corrections are shallow," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 3.4 billion shillings ($37 million) were traded, down from a volume of 3.7 billion shillings traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.5100 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)