* Spate of profit-taking comes to an end in share market * Shilling weakens as energy firms seek dollars (Adds share market report, shilling close) By Edmund Blair NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's benchmark index edged higher on Friday, breaking an eight-session losing streak as bank shares rose. The shilling weakened slightly. The benchmark NSE 20 index added 2.77 points or 0.1 percent to 5,350.30 points, just off its 7-year peak. "It looks like the profit-taking session has bottomed out," said Daniel Kuyoh, an analyst at Kingdom Securities. "We expect to see more of these cycles happening in the next three or four weeks as the banks and insurance companies release results," he said. The index was helped by Kenya Commercial Bank, whose shares closed at 59.50 shillings, up from 59.00 shillings, the highest gainer in the sector. Kuyoh said results from banks and insurance firms suggested profit growth was slowing and even falling in a few cases, which could weigh on the market in the months ahead. CIC Insurance posted a 17 percent drop in 2014 pretax profit on Friday, pushing its shares down to 9.00 shillings from 10.30 shillings. "With the global economic outlook and the prospect of interest rates going up in the United States, foreign investors could pull back from the Kenyan market," Kuyoh said. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 91.75/85, weaker than Thursday's close of 91.65/75. Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank, said energy sector firms had bought dollars, weakening the shilling. He said the currency would trade between 91.50-91.80 to the dollar next week, finding some support from the government's sale of an 12-year infrastructure bond on March 25, although he said the impact would be limited. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 909 million shillings ($10 million) were traded, down from 2.04 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)