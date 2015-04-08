NAIROBI, April 8 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday despite dollar sales by the central bank on the previous day because of an expected downturn in the key tourism sector after a deadly attack last week. At 0830 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.60/80 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 92.55/65. The shilling had recovered from an intraday low of 92.82/92 on Tuesday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars to banks to support the local currency. Hoteliers in a country that counts tourism as one of its major foreign exchange earners say visitors have cancelled bookings after the al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab gunmen killed 148 people during the assault on Thursday. Kenya's tourism industry has been in decline since 2013 when al Shabaab stormed an upscale shopping mall in the capital Nairobi, killing 67 people during a bloody four-day siege. Traders said the negative outlook for tourism had put pressure on the shilling. "Central bank was in the market, managed to slow down the weakening, though the trend looks weaker as we progress," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. "With the terrorist attack we have a further slide on tourism; more cancellations, more travel advisories. That sector is going to really slow down." Traders said they forecast the shilling - which is down 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this year - to trade in the 92.25 to 92.85 range against the dollar in coming days. KES= KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates KESF= 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates EURKES= KESX= KESX1=.......................Cross rates KES=KE..................................Local contributors CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages CBK03 CBK06 KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields CBK04..................Central bank open market operations CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions KEIBR=, CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate 0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing ECONAFRICA..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index .NASI .................................NSE All Share Index .FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: REUTERS KES/1 KE/DEBT MONEY KE/EQUITY (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)