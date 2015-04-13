* Shilling at new low since November 2011 * Shares rise but could resume weakening trend (Adds closing shilling report, share market moves) NAIROBI, April 13 Kenya's shilling weakened to a new three-year low on Monday weighed down by corporate demand for foreign exchange and global dollar strength, a slide that traders said could prompt central bank intervention. Shares edged higher, snapping a five-session losing run. By the 1300 GMT close, the shilling was quoted at 93.20/30, down from Friday's 92.95/93.05 finish. The shilling was last at that level in November 2011. "What remains to be seen is whether the CBK (Central Bank of Kenya) will support (the shilling)," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. "They might come in around 93.50." The central bank intervened last Tuesday, the latest of its unannounced dollars sales to support the shilling. It does not usually comment or say if it is targeting any shilling level. The impact of such sales is usually short-lived. Traders said demand from energy firms, the faltering tourism industry which is a major source of foreign exchange for Kenya and global dollar strength were combining to keep the Kenyan currency under pressure. On the stock exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 index edged up 12.23 points, or 0.2 percent, to finish at 5,136.20 points, recovering from their losses. Daniel Kuyoh, research analyst at Kingdom Securities, said some foreign investors were rotating investments out of shares such as Equity Bank and Barclays Bank of Kenya into stocks that had not seen such strong gains earlier in the year, such as Kenya Commercial Bank. But he said shares were still likely to face further pressure in coming weeks, with the NSE20 index likely to head towards the 5,000-mark where it would find support. He said investors, for now, saw the market overvalued above that level. In the secondary bond market, bonds worth 2.11 billion shillings ($23 million) were traded, up from 562 million shillings the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 93.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)