(Updates with closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, May 4 The Kenyan shilling fell to its lowest in nearly three and a half years on Monday to finish close to a key level whose break past could usher in more losses for the currency. Shares edged down, dragged by slight drops in blue chips. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 94.80/90, its lowest since November 2011, and down from Thursday's close of 94.60/70. The market was closed on Friday for a public holiday. Traders said the shilling could test the 95.00 resistance level in the weeks ahead, adding it could weaken further if it breaks that resistance level convincingly. "In the next two weeks we will be trading 95 and then we will be looking at 96.50 as the next resistance level," said a senior trader at a commercial bank. The shilling has lost 4.8 percent of its value against the dollar this year, weighed on by a gaping current account deficit, a firmer dollar and lower inflows due to a slump in tourism caused by frequent attacks blamed on Islamists. Inflation rose to 7.08 percent last month, its highest since last August, adding onto the pressure facing the shilling. "We expect the shilling will continue weakening, attracting the attention of the central bank," the trader said. "That said, I think the central bank is resigned to the fundamental weaknesses of the currency, and will only step in to reduce the rate of depreciation." The central bank intervened three times last month, selling dollars to prop up the shilling. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index edged down, shedding 6.03 points to close at 5,085.40 points, as foreigners sold their shares in blue chip firms like Standard Chartered Kenya. Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities, said shares could get support from foreign investor interest in mid-cap companies like Scangroup and Uchumi. "As the NSE-20 nears the 5,000 mark we could possibly see some support levels being formed here," he said. In the debt market, bonds worth 338 million shillings were traded, down from Thursday's volume of 1.27 billion shillings. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Edith Honan; Editing by Ralph Boulton)