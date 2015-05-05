(Updates with closing rate, shares)
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya's shilling weakened
against the dollar on Tuesday, hitting a fresh three and a half
year low and breaking the technical support level of 95.00.
Nairobi's benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.3
percent.
The shilling has lost 5 percent of its value this year,
weighed down by a gaping current account deficit and a broadly
firmer dollar. It has also been affected by a series of militant
attacks in Kenya that have hurt tourism, a major source of
foreign exchange.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 95.05/15 to the dollar, its lowest since November
2011, and down from 94.80/90 at Monday's close.
"It looks like we've been flirting with the 95 level," said
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
Traders said if the currency breaks the 95.00 level
convincingly, it could be in for further weakening, with the
next target at 96.50.
Kenya's inflation rate rose to 7.08 percent last month, its
highest since August, adding to concerns about the shilling.
The central bank intervened three times last month, selling
dollars to prop up the local currency.
On the stock market, the NSE-20 share index added 0.3
percent to close at 5,100.5 points, driven higher by gains in
banking stocks, which have benefited from strong quarterly
earnings reports from the banking sector last week.
In the debt market, bonds worth 515 million shillings ($5.4
million) were traded, up from the previous day's volume of 338
million shillings.
($1 = 95.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Edith Honan; Editing by Susan
Fenton)