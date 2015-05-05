(Updates with closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya's shilling weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, hitting a fresh three and a half year low and breaking the technical support level of 95.00. Nairobi's benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.3 percent. The shilling has lost 5 percent of its value this year, weighed down by a gaping current account deficit and a broadly firmer dollar. It has also been affected by a series of militant attacks in Kenya that have hurt tourism, a major source of foreign exchange. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 95.05/15 to the dollar, its lowest since November 2011, and down from 94.80/90 at Monday's close. "It looks like we've been flirting with the 95 level," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Traders said if the currency breaks the 95.00 level convincingly, it could be in for further weakening, with the next target at 96.50. Kenya's inflation rate rose to 7.08 percent last month, its highest since August, adding to concerns about the shilling. The central bank intervened three times last month, selling dollars to prop up the local currency. On the stock market, the NSE-20 share index added 0.3 percent to close at 5,100.5 points, driven higher by gains in banking stocks, which have benefited from strong quarterly earnings reports from the banking sector last week. In the debt market, bonds worth 515 million shillings ($5.4 million) were traded, up from the previous day's volume of 338 million shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 95.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Edith Honan; Editing by Susan Fenton)