* Shilling seen headed to 97 per dollar * Safaricom down on profit-taking (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) NAIROBI, May 20 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday due to dollar demand from commercial banks and from importers who were filling their requirements ahead of time on worries that the currency could weaken further. Stocks closed lower. At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 96.80/90, down from Tuesday's closing rate of 96.55/65. The shilling touched 96.95/97.05 during the session, a new low last hit in Nov. 2011. Chris Muiga, senior trader at National Bank of Kenya, said interbank activity had contributed to the shilling weakening. Traders said the shilling could drop to 97.00 in the next few days, barring an intervention by the central bank. Importers routinely buy dollars towards the end of each month to meet their monthly obligations. Last week, the shilling weakened to its lowest point since Nov. 2011, under pressure from rising dollar demand against dwindling supply of hard currency, triggering the sale of an unspecified amount of dollars by the central bank on May 12. "There is plenty of unmet demand while supply is quite fickle. This demand has been partly panic-driven," a trader at one commercial bank said, referring to dollar buying. A gaping current account deficit, rising imports and a drop in earnings from tourism caused by frequent attacks by Islamist militants have all put pressure on the shilling. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell 17.26 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,924.45 points. Telecommunications firm Safaricom closed 0.9 percent lower at 16.45 shillings a share, driven by profit-taking, analysts said. "Normally at this time, many companies have paid dividend, so it's just profit-taking," Virginia Wairimu, research analyst at Suntra Investment Bank, said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 4.70 million shillings ($48,604) were traded, down from 776.1 million shillings on Tuesday. ($1 = 96.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; and George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)