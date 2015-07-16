(Updates with close rate, shares) NAIROBI, July 16 Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, slipping back towards 3 1/2-year lows, mainly because of concern about the country's current account deficit. Shares extended their losses. At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 102.45/65 per dollar, down from Wednesday's close of 101.90/102.00. The central bank sold dollars this week, helping to lift the shilling, but traders said the currency remains under pressure. "The fundamentals are still pointing to a weaker shilling," said one senior trader, citing global dollar strength, poor earnings from tourism and a widening current account deficit. Traders said the central bank could draw a line at 103.50, pumping in dollars to prevent the shilling from falling below that point, with a break past that level pointing to further weakening. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index extended its losses, shedding 14 points to close at 4,676.16 points. The index is down 8.5 percent this year as investors fled risky assets in recent months in favour of cash and assets in developed markets. In the debt market, bonds worth 222 million shillings were traded, up from Wednesday's volume of 150 million shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Larry King)