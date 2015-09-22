(Updates with closing rate, shares)
NAIROBI, Sept 22 The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Tuesday as importers sought dollars to pay their
bills, but traders said tight liquidity was limiting the local
currency's losses before a central bank decision on lending
rates.
At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 105.70/70 to the dollar, down from Monday's close of
105.30/40.
"There's slight (dollar) demand in the market, though the
tight liquidity is slowing down the process of weakening," a
senior trader at one commercial bank said.
The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 25.2328
percent on Monday from 24.5569 percent on Friday indicating
there was a severe shortage of liquidity in the domestic money
markets.
The market closed before a central bank's Monetary Policy
Committee meeting on Tuesday announced its decision.
Thirteen of 15 analysts polled by Reuters forecast that the
bank will keep its benchmark lending rate at 11.50
percent.
In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
lost 30.14 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at
4,212.11 points.
Like other frontier stocks, Kenyan shares have been under
pressure this year due to investor flight into less risky
assets, ahead of tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
In the debt market, bonds worth 74 million shillings were
traded, down from Monday's volume of 246 million shillings.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by
Angus Macswan)