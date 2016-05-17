KAMPALA, May 17 The Kenyan shilling was under pressure on Tuesday on the back of expectations that a rise in global oil prices would hike the fuel import bill for the East African nation, traders said. At 1017 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.70/100.90, compared with Monday's close of 100.72/100.80. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair)