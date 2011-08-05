NAIROBI, Aug 5 The Kenyan shilling fell for the sixth straight day to hit a new record low of 92.70 against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by importer demand for the U.S. currency, especially from the energy sector.

Traders said the local currency could depreciate to 93.00 pushed by demand for dollars by grain importers as the east Africa's biggest economy, faced with a devastating drought in the northern part, moves to seal a maize supply deficit.

The shilling has lost 14.97 percent against the dollar in the year to date.

At 0650 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.55/75 against the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 92.20/40.

"Locally we've seen demand coming in from the energy sector. Coupled with global strengthening of the dollar, it will keep the shilling on the backfoot," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

"93.00 does look like the next resistance for the dollar."

Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the 92.00-93.00 range during the session, with a bias for more weakness.

