* Shilling seen tumbling past 93.00 vs dlr

* Stocks fall for a third straight day

* Bond volumes down (Adds markets close, quotes)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Aug 5 The Kenyan shilling fell for a sixth straight trading day on Friday to strike a new record low of 92.95 against the dollar, weighed down by importer demand and clients' panic buying of the U.S. currency, traders said.

News that an industry group had cut its forecast for Kenya's horticultural exports this year, a key source of foreign exchange, also dampened the shilling, they said.

The shilling has lost 15 percent against the dollar in the year to date.

At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.80/90 against the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 92.20/40.

"Corporate demand has weighed and a bit of panic buying from people who hoped it would become stronger but with the way it's sliding they have decided to cover their shorts," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

"Nothing is supporting the local unit right now. Even news from the horticulture sector shows a dip of almost 50 percent, so in terms of inflows we are impacted. We are not expecting good inflows."

Kenya cut its growth forecast for horticulture export earnings this year to 8 percent from 15 percent due to the debt crisis in Europe and the United States.

"We are in uncharted territory and volatility is expected to be high. For the time being it doesn't look very rosy for the shilling," said Kinuthia.

Traders said they expected the shilling to cross the 93.00 psychological level in the coming week if dollar demand pressures persisted.

"Locally we've seen demand coming in from the energy sector. Coupled with global strengthening of the dollar, it will keep the shilling on the back foot," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

"Ninety three does look like the next resistance for the dollar."

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index extended losses for a third straight day, falling 0.62 percent to 3,721.53 points and still hovering at a 17-month low.

Traders said stockmarket investors were discouraged by a rising inflation rate, which hit 15.53 percent in July, a weakening shilling, and the slide in global stocks although some said the global rout in stocks could enhance Africa as a relatively safe haven.

"The market is bearish and even company announcements do not seem to have an impact in the market," said Renaldo D'souza, an analyst at Genghis Capital.

"The global stocks plunge could go either way. Companies listed there also invest in the stock here, which means they could reduce their investment. On the flip side, they could look at Africa as an alternative investment avenue."

Kenya's biggest telecom operator, Safaricom , led the losses, down 4.05 percent to 3.55 shillings, while Equity Bank , the biggest bank in customer terms, fell 3.26 percent to 22.25 shillings.

Also on the bourse, corporate and government bonds worth 3.116 billion shillings ($33.8 million) were traded, down from 3.81 billion shillings on Thursday.

($1 = 92.225 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)