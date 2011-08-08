* Shilling hits new all-time low
* C.bank injects 15 bln shillings in reverse repos
* Stocks fall the biggest in five months
(Adds markets close, central bank, quotes)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Aug 8 The Kenyan shilling
extended its tumble to touch a new record low of 93.58 against
the dollar on Monday, while the benchmark share index
fell 2 percent as the global sell-off of emerging and frontier
assets hit local markets.
The Central Bank of Kenya, which injected 15 billion
shillings ($161.7 million) through reverse repos, said it was
considering limiting banks allowed foreign exchange exposure as
a percentage of core capital to stem the shilling's decline.
"In Kenya it is set at 20 percent, this is what has given
commercial banks massive room to speculate and drive the market
beyond what the fundamentals are showing," Njuguna Ndung'u told
Reuters in a statement.
At close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
93.40/60 against the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of
92.80/90. Technical analysis showed dollar resistance at 94.00.
Traders said the shilling's slide was mostly on the back of
a global tumble of the euro and other major currencies.
"This (fall) goes way beyond the local scene. Because of
factors beyond our borders there is nothing we can do now," said
Dickson Magecha, a senior trader at Standard Chartered Bank.
"(The reverse repo) would be shilling negative because it is
adding liquidity. The move we've seen is also on the back of
manufacturing and telecoms dollar demand."
The shilling has lost 16 percent against the dollar this
year, battered by strong dollar demand, falling appetite for
riskier currencies in frontier markets like those in east Africa
and market doubts over the Central Bank of Kenya's monetary
policy direction.
Traders said panic dollar buying by clients who were hoping
the shilling would recover but decided to cut their losses after
it depreciated further fueled the shilling's weakness.
"I think there is a bit of panic buying from customers who
were waiting for it to come lower...they have given up," said
Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.
STOCKS TUMBLE
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share index tumbled 2.05
percent, the biggest fall in five months, to 3,645.12 points as
the downgrade in U.S. debt sparked a global sell-off in equities
and a flight to safe haven assets such as gold.
"A big chunk of the fall today is due to what is happening
in the world. We've seen a lot of foreign sales on big caps,"
said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities.
"Foreign investors have been offering support for this
market, but with the shilling having hit a new low and the world
suffering, then we expected some flight."
Analysts said local investors were already hit hard by the
rising inflation rate, up for the ninth straight month to 15.53
percent in July.
Shares in mobile operator Safaricom fell 4.23
percent to 3.40 shillings a share, while Kenya Commercial Bank
, east Africa's biggest bank in asset terms, dropped
3.33 percent to 21.75 shillings a share.
Corporate and government bonds worth 1.847 billion shillings
($19.9 million) were traded, down from 3.115 billion shillings
traded on Friday.
($1 = 92.750 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia)