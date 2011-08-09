* Shilling seen weaker on global sell-off

* C.bank injects 12 bln shillings via reverse repos

* Stocks fall to a 19-mth low (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)

By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Aug 9 The Kenyan shilling fell to a new record low of 95.10 against the dollar on Tuesday, while the benchmark stocks index plunged 3.42 percent to hit a near 19-month low pressured by global selling of riskier assets.

Traders said importers' demand for the greenback, and the central bank's injection of shillings also weighed down the shilling pushing it down by 1.5 percent, and could weaken it further in coming days.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) used reverse repos for a second day to inject 12 billion shillings ($128.4 million) into the market, after it sold 15 billion shillings on Monday.

The shilling has lost 17.9 percent against the dollar this year and is down 4.6 percent since July 29.

At close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 94.85/95.05 against the dollar from 93.40/60 on Monday.

"CBK has lost market confidence and to make matters worse there's global turmoil. The only way out is for CBK to listen to the market, hike rates and act in a manner to suggest they are fighting inflation," said a dealer with one commercial bank who did not wish to be named.

"CBK also need to tighten liquidity. Doing (reverse) repos of unlimited amounts will not help the shilling's cause."

Traders said the shilling could weaken further in the next few days, though a move by the central bank to reduce the amount of foreign currency banks are allowed to hold could offer some support, as could dollar inflows from the tourism sector.

But some dealers said the central bank's plan to reduce the amount of forex banks can hold could make the market illiquid and increase the shilling's volatility.

"CBK's measures to support the shilling will make matters worse. Curbing the amount that banks can hold will make markets more illiquid and with increased illiquidity will come more volatility," said a trader with another commercial.

STOCKS TUMBLE AGAIN

At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the NSE-20 Share Index plunged 3.42 percent to 3,520.47 points as foreign investors continued their flight from emerging and frontier markets.

Only four out of the 57 listed firms inched up on Tuesday, buffeted by the global sell-off in stocks that has added further pressure on Kenyan shares, which had already been driven lower by a battered local currency and high inflation rate -- rising for a ninth straight month to 15.53 percent in July.

"For the first time in a long while we have seen foreigners selling more than buying. The shilling is a worry for them," said Johnson Nderi, a researcher at Suntra Investment Bank.

"The fears that has gripped global markets is the primary factor."

Shares in some of the large capitalised stocks were the biggest casualty of the foreign investors exit.

Equity Bank , east Africa's largest bank in customer terms, plummeted 7.87 percent to 20.50 shillings a share. Kenya Airways , one of the Africa's leading airlines, plunged 7.69 percent to 30.00 shillings a share.

Kenya's largest mobile operator Safaricom extended its fall by shedding 4.41 percent to 3.30 shillings a share.

"All the major counters were off today. There was quite a significant drop in the market cap to below a trillion," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

