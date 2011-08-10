* Shilling seen firming further, global rout still weighs

* Central bank says would not do more reverse repos

* Stocks edge down moderately, seen bottoming out (Adds markets close, quotes)

By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Aug 10 The Kenyan shilling lost some of its early gains on Wednesday as oil sector importers bought dollars, after the shilling surged on the central bank's announcement that it would no longer be active in the reverse repurchase market.

Shares moderated their steep losses of this week as investors saw buying opportunities in stocks which have sharply fallen in value.

Foreign exchange traders said the shilling could recover in the next few days, but that external effects from the rout in risk assets around the globe this week would weigh on it.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said it was staying out of the reverse repo market in line with its monetary tightening policy and that it had given commercial banks enough time to "realign their liquidity requirements".

The bank started injecting funds into the money markets through reverse repos last month to ease a liquidity crunch in the banking system which had pushed some banks to borrow heavily to fund their cash operations.

At close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 93.40/60 -- weaker than the 92.80/93.00 level it touched immediately after the central bank announcement but stronger than Tuesday's close of 94.85/95.05.

The shilling touched an all-time low of 95.10 against the dollar on Tuesday.

"We saw the usual suspects from the oil sector buying. We expect the dollar support level to be at 93, but if we break that, the next stop will be 92.50," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.

Traders said reduced liquidity in the money market could push interest rates up.

"Its going to impact interest rates because markets had started coming down because CBK was injecting money at 6.25 percent and rates were stabilising," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy of trading at Bank of Africa.

The shilling had firmed slightly in early trade as a measure of risk appetite returned after the U.S. Fed pledged to keep interest rates low, but traders said this week's sell-off in risk assets was still a concern.

"Over and above the monetary tightening issues, there are other issues like the (global) risk unwind where people are selling stock and government papers and exiting all emerging markets," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

"If it (the shilling) is driven by demand or international factors then it will continue weakening regardless of what central bank does. But what this (the central bank staying out) could do is eliminate the speculative element of it," added Butiko.

SHARES END FREE FALL

The benchmark NSE-20 index edged down 0.17 percent to 3,514.21 points, after falling by 3.4 percent on Tuesday as foreign investors rattled by falls in global stocks this week headed for the exit.

"We might just be bottoming out for now as investors come back to bargain-hunt," said a trader at Faida investment bank.

East African Breweries was the biggest gainer, jumping 4.65 percent to 180 shillings a share, as it corrected the previous day's plunge.

TPS Eastern Africa , the operator of the Serena chain of hotels, lodges and luxury camps, was the biggest loser, down 8.33 percent to 55 shillings a share as investors fretted that the latest global market turmoil could hurt tourism.

"It has to do with the problems around the world. People might have less money to spend," said the trader at Faida.

Corporate and government bonds worth 1.34 billion shillings ($14.1 million) were traded, down from 2.74 billion shillings previously.

KES= KES1=........................Shilling spot rates KESF= 0#KESF=..................Shilling forward rates EURKES= KESX= KESX1=....................Cross rates KES=KE...............................Local contributors CBKINDEX....................Central Bank of Kenya Index KE/DEBT..................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages CBK03 CBK06 KE3MTB=............Treasury bill yields CBK04...............Central bank open market operations CBK07......................Horizontal repo transactions KEIBR=, CBK02.............Daily interbank lending rate 0#KETSYSTR=..........................Kenya Bond pricing ECONAFRICA...............Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ........................African economic news SPEED GUIDES: REUTERS KES/1 KE/DEBT MONEY KE/EQUITY ($1 = 95.100 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia)