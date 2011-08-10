* Shilling seen firming further, global rout still weighs
By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Aug 10 The Kenyan shilling lost
some of its early gains on Wednesday as oil sector importers
bought dollars, after the shilling surged on the central bank's
announcement that it would no longer be active in the reverse
repurchase market.
Shares moderated their steep losses of this week as
investors saw buying opportunities in stocks which have sharply
fallen in value.
Foreign exchange traders said the shilling could recover in
the next few days, but that external effects from the rout in
risk assets around the globe this week would weigh on it.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said it was staying out of
the reverse repo market in line with its monetary tightening
policy and that it had given commercial banks enough time to
"realign their liquidity requirements".
The bank started injecting funds into the money markets
through reverse repos last month to ease a liquidity crunch in
the banking system which had pushed some banks to borrow heavily
to fund their cash operations.
At close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
93.40/60 -- weaker than the 92.80/93.00 level it touched
immediately after the central bank announcement but stronger
than Tuesday's close of 94.85/95.05.
The shilling touched an all-time low of 95.10 against the
dollar on Tuesday.
"We saw the usual suspects from the oil sector buying. We
expect the dollar support level to be at 93, but if we break
that, the next stop will be 92.50," said Julius Kiriinya, a
trader at African Banking Corporation.
Traders said reduced liquidity in the money market could
push interest rates up.
"Its going to impact interest rates because markets had
started coming down because CBK was injecting money at 6.25
percent and rates were stabilising," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy
of trading at Bank of Africa.
The shilling had firmed slightly in early trade as a measure
of risk appetite returned after the U.S. Fed pledged to keep
interest rates low, but traders said this week's sell-off in
risk assets was still a concern.
"Over and above the monetary tightening issues, there are
other issues like the (global) risk unwind where people are
selling stock and government papers and exiting all emerging
markets," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial
Bank of Africa.
"If it (the shilling) is driven by demand or international
factors then it will continue weakening regardless of what
central bank does. But what this (the central bank staying out)
could do is eliminate the speculative element of it," added
Butiko.
SHARES END FREE FALL
The benchmark NSE-20 index edged down 0.17 percent
to 3,514.21 points, after falling by 3.4 percent on Tuesday as
foreign investors rattled by falls in global stocks this week
headed for the exit.
"We might just be bottoming out for now as investors come
back to bargain-hunt," said a trader at Faida investment bank.
East African Breweries was the biggest gainer,
jumping 4.65 percent to 180 shillings a share, as it corrected
the previous day's plunge.
TPS Eastern Africa , the operator of the Serena
chain of hotels, lodges and luxury camps, was the biggest loser,
down 8.33 percent to 55 shillings a share as investors fretted
that the latest global market turmoil could hurt tourism.
"It has to do with the problems around the world. People
might have less money to spend," said the trader at Faida.
Corporate and government bonds worth 1.34 billion shillings
($14.1 million) were traded, down from 2.74 billion shillings
previously.
($1 = 95.100 Kenyan Shillings)
