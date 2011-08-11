* Shilling seen firming on tight liquidity

* Bargain hunters help stocks halt six-day fall

* T-bill yields rise on liquidity concerns (Adds markets close, quotes)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Aug 11 The Kenyan shilling recovered early losses to close steady against the dollar on Thursday as banks sold dollars to fund their shillings positions after a decision by the central bank to stop injecting liquidity through reverse repos.

In stocks, the benchmark index halted a six-day fall helped by bargain hunters buying into under-prices shares.

The shilling had weakened earlier pressured by energy sector importers buying dollars to take advantage of shillings gains on Wednesday.

Traders said they expected central bank's move to continue supporting the Kenyan currency as it would make it more expensive to fund long dollar positions.

At close of market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 93.45/65 against the dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 93.40/60.

"There is a bit of position squaring by players and also the overnight money market is seen trading higher so guys are looking to sell dollars to fund their shilling positions," said Dickson Magecha, a senior trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Corporate dollar demand on the right hand side (supply) has really come off too and I think market demand even on the corporate side expects the shilling to strengthen further."

Traders said the dollar support level was at 93.50, but if it breaks through the next support would be 92.50.

They expected interest rates to rise as liquidity tightens further as value added tax payments are due next week.

"It's either we pay a price on the exchange rate or we pay a price in interest rates, which are definitely going to rise," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative Bank of Kenya.

The yields on all three Treasury bills sold on Thursday rose compared to the previous sale and traders said they will keep rising as long as liquidity in the market remains tight.

On the overnight window the weighted average rate crept up to 6.7429 percent, from 6.5148 percent on Wednesday.

At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the index edged up 0.14 percent to 3,519.28 points helped by bargain hunters buying stocks they considered cheap after a steep fall early this week.

The index shed more than 5 percent in two days this week as foreign investors rattled by falls in global stocks exited risky assets in emerging and frontier markets.

"The recent huge fall was attributed to what was happening in the world. It's possible that we could have bottomed out and this has provided some very good entry levels for bargain hunters," said an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank.

"But what is happening locally with inflation still being high and the issued with the currency, it's likely that the bourse will continue falling."

Shares in Kenya's sole power distributor, Kenya Power , rose 3.1 percent to 18.30 shillings a share, while Kenya Commercial Bank gained 2.47 percent 20.75 shillings a share.

"Kenya Power for instance, although it has gained a lot today, it's still a good price to get in. Similarly for KCB," said the analyst at Sterling.

Corporate and government bonds worth 2.24 billion shillings ($23.8 million) were traded, up from 1.34 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. ($1 = 94.125 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by James Macharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)