By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Aug 12 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday after the central bank tightened its rules for banks' borrowing from its overnight discount window, but stocks reversed previous gains to touch a 19-month after foreign investors took flight.

Traders said the central bank move was necessitated by its decision this week to stop injecting liquidity through reverse repurchase agreements, which tightened liquidity, a situation expected to worsen with tax payments next week.

At the market close, leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.55/75 against the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 93.45/65.

The liquidity squeeze helped the shilling recover from its all-time low of 95.10 hit on Tuesday as banks sold dollars to fund their shilling positions.

"They are supporting the market but have just raised the cost of funding. They just want banks to manage their liquidity responsibly," said a trader at one commercial bank who did not wish to be named.

Traders said the shilling could strengthen further when value-added taxes fall due next week and interest rates rise in step with the lack of liquidity.

They said Treasury bills yields would keep rising in coming auctions, but the liquidity crunch in the market may lead to lower subscription rates.

"This will address the falling liquidity due to their (Central Bank of Kenya) absence in the reverse repo market but it will also lead to a disjointed interbank market," said Ignatius Chicha, treasurer at Citi.

On the stockmarket, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index reversed the previous day's gains, slipping 0.24 percent to 3,511.10 points and weighed down by inflation concerns, a weaker currency and the global market rout this week.

The index shed more than 5 percent in two days this week as foreign investors rattled by falls in global stocks exited risky assets in emerging and frontier markets.

"We have a challenging macro environment that is leaving little disposable income, which has affected companies' performance," said John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair Investment Bank.

Shares in East Africa Breweries , the biggest company on the bourse by market value, fell 2.79 percent to 174 shillings on foreign investors sales.

"We have seen huge sales on EABL from foreign investors because of what is happening in the international markets. Growth in EABL is (also) not expected to be very strong," said Kamunya.

