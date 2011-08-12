* Shilling seen firming on cbank's tighter lending rules
* Interest rates seen rising
* Stocks reverse previous day's gains
(Adds markets close, quotes)
By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Aug 12 The Kenyan shilling
firmed against the dollar on Friday after the central bank
tightened its rules for banks' borrowing from its overnight
discount window, but stocks reversed previous gains to touch
a 19-month after foreign investors took flight.
Traders said the central bank move was necessitated by its
decision this week to stop injecting liquidity through reverse
repurchase agreements, which tightened liquidity, a situation
expected to worsen with tax payments next week.
At the market close, leading commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 92.55/75 against the dollar, stronger than
Thursday's close of 93.45/65.
The liquidity squeeze helped the shilling recover from its
all-time low of 95.10 hit on Tuesday as banks sold dollars to
fund their shilling positions.
"They are supporting the market but have just raised the
cost of funding. They just want banks to manage their liquidity
responsibly," said a trader at one commercial bank who did not
wish to be named.
Traders said the shilling could strengthen further when
value-added taxes fall due next week and interest rates rise in
step with the lack of liquidity.
They said Treasury bills yields would keep rising in coming
auctions, but the liquidity crunch in the market may lead to
lower subscription rates.
"This will address the falling liquidity due to their
(Central Bank of Kenya) absence in the reverse repo market but
it will also lead to a disjointed interbank market," said
Ignatius Chicha, treasurer at Citi.
On the stockmarket, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
reversed the previous day's gains, slipping 0.24
percent to 3,511.10 points and weighed down by inflation
concerns, a weaker currency and the global market rout this
week.
The index shed more than 5 percent in two days this week as
foreign investors rattled by falls in global stocks exited risky
assets in emerging and frontier markets.
"We have a challenging macro environment that is leaving
little disposable income, which has affected companies'
performance," said John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer &
Blair Investment Bank.
Shares in East Africa Breweries , the biggest
company on the bourse by market value, fell 2.79 percent to 174
shillings on foreign investors sales.
"We have seen huge sales on EABL from foreign investors
because of what is happening in the international markets.
Growth in EABL is (also) not expected to be very strong," said
Kamunya.
Corporate and government bonds worth 2.07 billion shillings
($22.2 million) were traded, down from 2.34 billion shillings on
Thursday.
KES= KES1=........................Shilling spot rates
KESF= 0#KESF=..................Shilling forward rates
EURKES= KESX= KESX1=....................Cross rates
KES=KE...............................Local contributors
CBKINDEX....................Central Bank of Kenya Index
KE/DEBT..................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
CBK03 CBK06 KE3MTB=............Treasury bill yields
CBK04...............Central bank open market operations
CBK07......................Horizontal repo transactions
KEIBR=, CBK02.............Daily interbank lending rate
0#KETSYSTR=..........................Kenya Bond pricing
ECONAFRICA...............Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ........................African economic news
SPEED GUIDES: REUTERS KES/1 KE/DEBT MONEY KE/EQUITY
($1 = 93.400 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)