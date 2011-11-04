* Tight liquidity, rising yields seen supporting shilling

* Interbank rate extend 5-week rise to 24.25 percent

* Stocks seen lower on rising interest rates (Adds markets close, interbank rate, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 4 Kenya's shilling held steady against the dollar on Friday as markets were still seeking direction in the wake of Tuesday's huge interest rate hike and expecting further central bank support for the currency, while stocks rose marginally.

At close of market at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 97.00/50 against the dollar, largely unchanged from Thursday's close of 97.10/40.

"Players are still evaluating recent developments on the monetary front before they can establish a direction," said a trader at one commercial bank.

To fight stubbornly high inflation, the central bank on Tuesday implemented a record 550 basis-point rate rise seen as supporting the shilling, boosting appetite for long-term bonds and helping secure the approval of extra funds from the IMF.

Traders said they expected the local currency to gain as liquidity stayed tight following the rate rise to 16.5 percent. The bank has also been mopping up shillings through repurchase agreements.

Offshore investors were expected to take advantage of rising yields in the fixed income primary market, helping support the local currency.

On the money market, the weighted average interbank lending rate rose for a fifth straight week to 24.2503 percent on Thursday, climbing steadily from a low of 5.6518 percent on Sept. 27, as banks competed for the few shillings available in the market.

The interbank rate has been on a roller coaster ride in the last few months. It had hit 28.444 percent on Aug. 28 after the central bank tightened rules for banks borrowing from its overnight window to starve speculators of liquidity.

"We still see the local unit strengthening, aided by (high market rates) ... coupled with intervention by authorities," Bank of Africa said in a daily report.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was barely changed, up 0.1 percent to 3,500.55 points in low activity. Traders said the market may resume a bear run as investors stay away.

"There was thin trading, mostly foreign-owned. People are staying out of the market because of the uncertainty caused by the rising interest rates," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank.

"We may see a downwards trend in coming days."

Shares in Standard Chartered Bank rose 3.83 percent to 190 shillings, as investors bought ahead of its nine-months results.

Trading activity in fixed income recovered, albeit lower than usual, as 884 million shilling ($9.1 million) worth of corporate and government bonds were traded on Friday.

Bond turnover came to a near standstill as market players stayed away following the rate rise, falling to 25 million shillings on Thursday from 1.49 billion shillings on Tuesday before the rate decision.

