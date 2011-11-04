* Tight liquidity, rising yields seen supporting shilling
* Interbank rate extend 5-week rise to 24.25 percent
* Stocks seen lower on rising interest rates
(Adds markets close, interbank rate, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Nov 4 Kenya's shilling held
steady against the dollar on Friday as markets were still
seeking direction in the wake of Tuesday's huge interest rate
hike and expecting further central bank support for the
currency, while stocks rose marginally.
At close of market at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 97.00/50 against the dollar, largely unchanged from
Thursday's close of 97.10/40.
"Players are still evaluating recent developments on the
monetary front before they can establish a direction," said a
trader at one commercial bank.
To fight stubbornly high inflation, the central bank on
Tuesday implemented a record 550 basis-point rate rise seen as
supporting the shilling, boosting appetite for long-term bonds
and helping secure the approval of extra funds from the IMF.
Traders said they expected the local currency to gain as
liquidity stayed tight following the rate rise to 16.5 percent.
The bank has also been mopping up shillings through repurchase
agreements.
Offshore investors were expected to take advantage of rising
yields in the fixed income primary market, helping support the
local currency.
On the money market, the weighted average interbank lending
rate rose for a fifth straight week to 24.2503 percent on
Thursday, climbing steadily from a low of 5.6518 percent on
Sept. 27, as banks competed for the few shillings available in
the market.
The interbank rate has been on a roller coaster ride in the
last few months. It had hit 28.444 percent on Aug. 28 after the
central bank tightened rules for banks borrowing from its
overnight window to starve speculators of liquidity.
"We still see the local unit strengthening, aided by (high
market rates) ... coupled with intervention by authorities,"
Bank of Africa said in a daily report.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index was barely changed, up 0.1 percent to
3,500.55 points in low activity. Traders said the market may
resume a bear run as investors stay away.
"There was thin trading, mostly foreign-owned. People are
staying out of the market because of the uncertainty caused by
the rising interest rates," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at
Suntra Investment Bank.
"We may see a downwards trend in coming days."
Shares in Standard Chartered Bank rose 3.83
percent to 190 shillings, as investors bought ahead of its
nine-months results.
Trading activity in fixed income recovered, albeit lower
than usual, as 884 million shilling ($9.1 million) worth of
corporate and government bonds were traded on Friday.
Bond turnover came to a near standstill as market players
stayed away following the rate rise, falling to 25 million
shillings on Thursday from 1.49 billion shillings on Tuesday
before the rate decision.
"The (turnover) decline is a harbinger of things to come. No
one wants to book a loss. Anyone selling must be really
desperate," said a trader at Genghis Capital.
($1 = 97.250 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa)