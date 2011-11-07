* Tight market seen boosting shilling

* Stocks fell 1.17 pct on bearish sentiment

* Bond activity down on high interest rates (Recasts with close, adds quotes)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 7 The Kenyan shilling pared losses against the dollar on Monday, helped by inflows from the horticulture sector and boosted by a liquidity crunch that has made funding greenback positions expensive.

At the market close at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 96.90/97.10, firmer than Friday's close of 97.00/50.

"(Dollar) supply looks heavy at the moment, a lot of supply from the local sector and offshore also," said Sameer Lagadia head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

Traders attributed the inflows to the horticulture sector, notably from flower growers, while some dollars came from the non-governmental organisations.

"There was demand from the oil sector, but there was more supply," said Lagadia.

With the shilling market tight since the central bank raised its key lending rate by 550 basis points to 16.5 percent last week to combat volatility of the shilling and high inflation, the overnight rate shot up to 25.9 percent.

Traders said the tight market, which has made funding long dollar positions costly, would in the long run support the shilling, which has lost 17 percent this year.

"Ultimately, we do expect to see a slowdown in (dollar) demand, and the shilling to recoup some losses in the days ahead," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

The central bank also said last week that it would intensify scrutiny of banks that borrowed from its discount window twice in a week.

"You have to think twice before taking any positions. Plus, the banks have increased their lending rates, so it will become more expensive to buy dollars," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citi in Kenya.

Traders said some importers were betting on a stronger shilling, placing orders at 95 to the dollar, while they expected the shilling to trade in a band of 96.50-98.00 against the dollar this week.

"We got some importers calling to see if they can buy (dollars). But the market is tight on the shilling side and the money markets. That should give it support," Chicha said.

At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell 1.17 percent to 3,459.51 points as bears betting on a cheaper prices in the short term sold shares.

"There were a lot of foreign sells on key counters. They expect share prices to go down and they are hoping to pick them at cheaper prices in the near future," said Robert Munuku, an analyst at Drummond Investment Bank.

Kenyan stocks have lost 21 percent this year, hit by investor apathy as inflation soared to 18.9 percent and the shilling depreciated for most part of this year. Rising yields in the bond market have also kept investors away from shares.

Shares in sugar grower and miller, Mumias fell 10 percent -- the maximum fall allowed per day -- to 5.75 shillings after they started trading ex-dividend.

In the fixed income market, 129.4 million shillings ($1.3 million) worth of government bonds traded, down from 884 million shilling on Friday.

Bond turnover has dropped drastically as market players stayed away following the rate rise, falling to a low of 25 million shillings on Thursday from 1.49 billion shillings on Tuesday before the rate decision.

"Activity in the secondary bond market fell 51 percent, partly on account of new central bank measures that saw the markets dry up with the lowest daily turnover in two years seen on Thursday," said Genghis Capital in a daily market report.

"We read this as a sign of things to come." ($1 = 97.250 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by David Clarke, Ron Askew)