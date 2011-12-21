* Stocks seek direction from Dec inflation, next MPC

* High rates, lower dollar demand to support shilling

* Yields on six-month T-bill, one-year bond rises (Recast with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Dec 21 Kenyan stocks rose on Wednesday helped by foreign investors streaming back to the bourse who were attracted by a stable shilling, which was barely changed during the session.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index closed up 0.7 percent at 3,128.03 points.

"We saw more interest from foreign investors as the shilling looks like it has stabilised at the 83 level," said Deris Mugoi, an analysts at Standard Investment Bank.

"We are expecting that inflation is going to come down too, bringing back local investors."

Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year, with investors rattled by soaring inflation -- at 19.72 percent in November -- and a battered shilling.

An sharp increase in interest rates in the final quarter of the year - the central bank has raised its key rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent since October - also tightened shilling liquidity, hurting local investor interest in stocks.

"We expect that central bank will lower the (benchmark rate) come January. That will have a positive impact on the investor participation in equities," Mugoi said.

Central bank will hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 11, 2012, its website showed.

Shares in Barclays Bank lead the gains, up 7.85 percent to 13.05 shillings a share on foreign buys, traders said.

In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was barely moved, but traders said high interest rates and subdued dollar demand ahead of the holiday season could support it in coming days.

The shilling, which is down more than 3.5 percent this year, has bounced off a record low of 107 hit on Oct. 11 after the central bank tightened monetary policy to combat inflation and exchange rate volatility.

"With most companies closing for the Christmas festive season, we expect the local unit to continue firming in the days to come, aided by the tightening in shilling liquidity," said Bank of Africa in a daily report.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.50/70 against the dollar, a touch weaker than Tuesday's close of 83.40/60.

Market players said the shilling was facing resistance at the 83 level.

The average daily interbank lending rate rose to 22.7 percent on Tuesday from 20.3 percent in the previous session, as banks' competed for scarce shillings, increasing the cost of holding dollars.

"Considering the current high interest rate on the shilling ... the local unit is expected to firm in the days to come," said a senior trader with a leading commercial bank.

In fixed income, yields on the 182-day Treasury bills rose to 18.576 percent in Wednesday's undersubscribed auction, while the one-year fixed-rate treasury bond generated a yield of 21.408 percent.

On the secondary bonds market, corporate and government bonds worth 1.6 billion shillings ($19.2 million) were traded, up from 978 million shillings on Tuesday.

($1 = 83.5000 Kenyan shillings)