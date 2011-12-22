* Foreign investors buy into cheap stocks

* Shilling weakens on importers booking forwards

* High rates seen supporting shilling (Recast with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Dec 22 Kenyan stocks rose for a second straight day helped by foreign investors looking to pick up bargains, while the shilling weakened slightly on importers booking dollar forward positions as the year comes to an end.

Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year, with investors rattled by soaring inflation -- near 20 percent in November -- a battered shilling and the sharp rise in interest rates this quarter.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index closed up 0.5 percent at 3,139.67 points.

"There has been a bit of a Santa Claus rally. Most of the buys are on foreigners' book building," said George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa Capital.

Shares in Barclays Bank extended their gains for a second day, rising 2.7 percent to 13.4 shillings a share as investors bet that the bank was likely to outperform its peers in the current tight liquidity environment, Bodo said.

In the foreign exchange market, the shilling slipped on Thursday as importers bought dollars ahead of the holiday season and traders said high rates in the money markets could support the shilling.

"There was a bit of interbank dollar purchases. Some customers were covering forwards," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.65/85 against the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 83.50/70.

Charts showed the shilling's next resistance level would be 83.00 to the dollar, traders said.

The shilling is now 21.7 percent off a record low of 107 hit on Oct. 11, thanks to a tight monetary stance that has seen the central bank rate raised by 11 points since Oct. 5. The currency is now about 4 percent weaker against the dollar in the year to date.

The average daily interbank lending rate rose to 25.6 percent on Wednesday from 22.7 percent in the previous session, as banks competed for scarce shillings, increasing the cost of holding dollars.

"We expect the local unit to continue firming aided by the tightening in shilling liquidity," said a trader at another commercial bank.

In fixed income, yields on the 91-day Treasury bills rose to 18.948 percent in Wednesday's auction, from 18.659 percent the previous week.

On the secondary bonds market, corporate and government bonds worth 743 million shillings ($8.9 million) were traded, down from 1.6 billion shillings on Monday.

