By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Dec 23 Kenyan stocks extended
gains for a third straight day on thin volumes as foreign
investors bought shares they considered cheap at current prices,
while the shilling was steady against the dollar.
Kenyan stocks have shed a third of their value this year,
with investors rattled by soaring inflation -- near 20 percent
in November -- a battered shilling and the sharp rise in
interest rates this quarter.
The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index closed up 0.2
percent at 3,145.72 points.
"The bulk of the foreign investor activity was on the
buy-side emphasizing the last two days' performance," said
Genghis Capital in a daily market report.
Shares in oil marketer KenolKobil rose 3.2 percent
to 9.8 shillings as investors bought the company's stocks on
expectations that a stable shilling could boost its performance.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was steady
against the dollar on Friday in thin pre-holiday volumes and was
tipped to trade in a narrow range in coming days with a bias to
firm on tourism dollar inflows.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.65/85 against the dollar, unchanged from
Thursday's close.
"The local unit seems to be consolidating in the current
levels of 83.50/84.00," said Bank of Africa in a daily report.
"With most companies closing for the Christmas festive
season until next year, we expect the local unit to continue
firming in the days to come aided by dollar inflows from
tourism."
Traders said rising interest rates on the interbank market
after the central bank hoovered up shillings in the last two
weeks had made it expensive for banks to hold long dollars
positions and that could support the local currency.
On Thursday, the average daily interbank lending rate rose
to 27.6 percent from 25.6 percent on Wednesday, as scarce
shilling liquidity pushed banks to borrow at higher rates at the
overnight window.
"Liquidity is very tight at the moment. That may hold the
shilling in the 83-84 range per dollar. Liquidity may came back
in the market in January due to some bond maturities," said
Bhavin Chandaria, a trader at Imperial Bank.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 833.7
million shillings ($10 million) were traded on Friday, up from
the 743.4 million shillings traded the previous day.
