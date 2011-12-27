* Retail buyers lift stocks

* Dollar demand well matched by inflows (Adds market close, fresh quotes)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Dec 27 Kenyan stocks edged higher on Tuesday in thin volumes, driven by improved demand from retail buyers, while the shilling was steady against the dollar.

The NSE 20-Share index rose 22.83 points, or 0.7 percent, to 3168.55 for a fourth successive gain.

"It was mainly driven by retail buyers. But it moved on thin volumes since a lot of people are not yet back in the market," Solomon Choge, a trader at African Alliance said. "Foreign participation was negligible."

The index is down 29 percent this year due to capital flight to the fixed-income market and the fallout from euro zone crisis, which has prompted foreign investors to shun riskier investments such as the Nairobi bourse.

Typically, foreign investors account for more than half the volume. Turnover improved to 65.6 million shillings ($784,700) from 29.3 million on Friday. Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Choge said Diamond Trust Bank had the highest volume of 567,000 shares, due to a block purchase that sent the stock up 2.3 percent to 90 shillings.

In the money markets, the Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar. At the market close at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.65/85, unchanged from Friday.

The market has been facing a liquidity squeeze because of central bank tightening that has helped the shilling recover most of this year's losses and pushed the interbank average lending rate up to 29.3 percent from 27.6 percent.

"Trading is tight and in a narrow range. We are not seeing much activity since most companies are still closed for the holiday season," Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa said.

Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered, said inflows from the tourism and horticulture sector more than matched the small demand for dollars in the session.

In the fixed income market, government bonds worth 1.03 billion shillings were traded, up from 833.7 million shillings. ($1 = 83.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by David Clarke and Dan Lalor)